The Qualifiers: Featherstone Rovers 6-62 Leeds Rhinos

Kallum Watkins has scored eight tries in his five games for Leeds

The Qualifiers Featherstone Rovers (6) 6 Tries: Thackeray Goals: Briggs Leeds Rhinos (18) 62 Tries: Watkins 4, Sutcliffe 2, Moon 2, Achurch, Ablett, Briscoe Goals: Sutcliffe 9

Kallum Watkins scored four of Leeds' 11 tries as last season's treble winners thrashed Featherstone to start their campaign to avoid relegation.

Watkins and Liam Sutcliffe crossed for Leeds before Anthony Thackeray hit back for part-timers Rovers, who reached the Qualifiers as the lowest-ranked side.

Joel Moon then went over to help put Rhinos 18-6 up at the break.

Watkins ran in three of eight second-half tries to cap a dominant performance by the Rhinos.

Mitch Achurch, Carl Ablett and Tom Briscoe went over for Leeds before Sutcliffe, who landed nine kicks, completed his brace.

Moon went in for his second try and Watkins completed his treble while Leeds were a man down following Jimmy Keinhorst's sin-binning.

England centre Watkins completed the comprehensive win with his 13th try of the season.

Featherstone Rovers: Hardman; Duckworth, Channing, Taulapapa, L Briscoe; Briggs, Thackeray; Bostock, Ellis, Baldwinson, Snitch, Davies, Ormondroyd.

Replacements: Spears, Tagg, Cooper, Griffin.

Leeds Rhinos: Sutcliffe; T Briscoe, Watkins, Moon, Walters; McGuire, Burrow; Galloway, Segeyaro, Singleton, Ferres, Ablett, Jones-Buchanan.

Replacements: Keinhorst, Achurch, Garbutt, Delaney.

Referee: Joe Cobb (RFL)