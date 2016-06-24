Joe Burgess: South Sydney Rabbitohs sign winger before Wigan Warriors return

Joe Burgess scored a try on his England debut against France in 2015

England winger Joe Burgess has joined South Sydney Rabbitohs for the rest of the 2016 season, before his return to Wigan Warriors.

The 21-year-old was last week released by Sydney Roosters to return to Wigan on a three-year deal from next season.

He made just four appearances for the Roosters, whom he joined in 2015.

"He sees an opportunity to play more first-grade football for the rest of the year with our club," said Rabbitohs coach Michael Maguire.

Burgess, who made three appearances for England in 2015, will join namesakes Sam, Tom and George Burgess at the NRL side.