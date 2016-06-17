Super League: Salford Red Devils 30-31 Huddersfield Giants

Danny Brough's drop-goal was enough to separate the two teams and seal Huddersfield the points

Super League Salford Red Devils (12) 30 Tries: Kopczak, Vidot 2, Jones 2 Goals: O'Brien 5 Huddersfield Giants (16) 31 Tries: Connor, Ta'ai, Cudjoe, Crabtree, Wardle Goals: Brough 5 Drop goals: Brough

Huddersfield Giants won their first match since sacking coach Paul Anderson on Thursday to move level on points with 10th-placed Salford Red Devils.

Having dominated at the AJ Bell Stadium, Giants were deservedly 31-18 ahead with just five minutes remaining.

Late Salford tries from Josh Jones and Daniel Vidot created a frantic finish, but Giants held on.

A minute's applause was held before the match following the death of Giants Academy player Ronan Costello, aged 17.

The teenager died in hospital on Tuesday after suffering serious injuries during an under-19s game last Saturday.

Salford, who had won four of their previous five home games, led through Craig Kopczak's early converted score, but Huddersfield controlled possession and tries from Jake Connor, Ukuma Ta'ai and Leroy Cudjoe put them in front.

Vidot crossed to keep Salford within touch and Jones brought the hosts level at 18-18 after half-time, before quickfire converted Giants scores from Eorl Crabtree and Joe Wardle seemed to have made the result safe.

However, in a match littered with sloppy defensive errors, Salford fought back late on, only to run out of time after Jones and Vidot's late scores.

There was no repeat of the crowd trouble that occurred when these sides met in March, which saw Salford charged with misconduct by the Rugby Football League on Monday.

Salford: O'Brien, Carney, Jones, Sau, Vidot, Lui, Dobson, Kopczak, Tomkins, Griffin, Murdoch-Masila, Hauraki, Flanagan.

Replacements: Krasniqi, Walne, Bibby, Joseph.

Huddersfield: Grix, McGillvary, Cudjoe, Wardle, Connor, Brough, Ellis, Crabtree, Leeming, Rapira, Symonds, Ta'ai, Lawrence.

Replacements: Wood, Roberts, Johnson, Mason.

Referee: Ben Thaler