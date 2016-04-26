BBC Sport - Super League: St Helens' Jonny Lomax scores Try of the Week against Leeds
Saints' Lomax scores try of the week
- From the section Rugby League
St Helens full-back Jonny Lomax, returning from a 13-month injury lay-off, scores one of his two tries in a thrilling 38-34 Super League win over Leeds Rhinos.
