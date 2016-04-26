BBC Sport - Super League: St Helens' Jonny Lomax scores Try of the Week against Leeds

Saints' Lomax scores try of the week

St Helens full-back Jonny Lomax, returning from a 13-month injury lay-off, scores one of his two tries in a thrilling 38-34 Super League win over Leeds Rhinos.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Saints' Lomax scores try of the week

Video

World Cup countdown: Narey's amazing goal v Brazil - 1982

Video

Highlights: Mexico 0-0 Wales

Video

Player's epic journey pays off at French Open

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Watch: James inspires Cavs to Eastern Conference title

Audio

5 live Sport

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

World Cup countdown: Houghton's heroics - 1994

Video

'Easy' decision to play for Scotland - McTominay

Video

Watch: Klopp joins fans' defiant song after final defeat

Video

Highlights: Pakistan hammer sorry England

  • From the section Cricket
Video

England have got to be smarter - Root

  • From the section Cricket
Video

'It's like a family' - Playing for Panjab FA

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugby

Aspire Active Camps
Rugby

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired