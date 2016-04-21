Larne Patrick: Castleford Tigers sign Huddersfield Giants forward

Larne Patrick played for Wales in the 2013 World Cup

Castleford Tigers have signed Huddersfield forward Larne Patrick on loan until the end of the season.

Patrick, 27, who spent last season on loan at Wigan, has made 10 Super League appearances for the Giants this term.

"In terms of injuries, we have been belted a little bit over the past month and to get someone in like Larne gives us a few options," Tigers coach Daryl Powell said.

"He's a good player and he's highly rated in the game."