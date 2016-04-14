Super League: St Helens 12-30 Catalans Dragons

Jodie Broughton started his career with Hull FC

First Utility Super League St Helens (12) 12 Tries: Fages, Walsh Goals: Walsh 2 Catalans Dragons (14) 30 Tries: Broughton 4, Myler, Richards Goals: Richards 3

Jodie Broughton scored four tries as Catalans Dragons won their sixth game in a row to go joint top of Super League.

Broughton went over twice in the first eight minutes and completed his treble before the break with the 100th try of his career.

St Helens rallied briefly with Theo Fages and Luke Walsh going over either side of Broughton's third.

But Richie Myler and Pat Richards added to the lead before Broughton's finale.

Warrington remain top of the table on points difference and have a game in hand on Catalans.

Todd Carney was involved as Broughton's early double, one of which was converted by Pat Richards, put the visitors 10-0 up.

Jake Spedding set up Fages' reply but Broughton soon sealed his hat-trick after more good work by Carney.

Saints had enjoyed a good spell of play in the middle of the half and looked to have found a way back into the match when Luke Walsh, on his 50th appearance for the club, scored a try which he converted himself to cut the deficit to 14-12 at the break.

However, within four minutes of the restart, Myler and Richards had restored the visitors' superiority.

Richards' kicking was slightly wayward and he was successful with only two of his six conversion opportunities, but he did complete the scoring with a 71st-minute penalty.

It was the second time in his career that Broughton had scored four tries in a match - the first was against Dragons for Salford in 2011.

St Helens coach Keiron Cunningham: "We looked really tired. We gave ourselves a chance to get back in the game but we just looked so flat across the board.

"We were that gassed, we actually looked like a side that wasn't coached. We looked like an under-16 side running around just chucking the ball anywhere.

"We went away from all our structures which we'd worked so hard on. I thought we were going in the right direction and that's what frustrates you as a coach. It's disappointing for me and the fans.

"I'm not sure what the answer is. We freshen the players up but as soon as they cross the threshold all we can do is put our faith in them.

"There were some harsh lessons for everybody and a few won't be playing next week."

Catalans coach Laurent Frayssinous: "We were very good, especially in defence. Everybody knows that at the end of the season, defence will be the key.

"In the past Catalans have not been recognised as a defensive team but now we are tough defensively.

"I am never worried about the ability of my side to score tries; we need to keep building with our defence.

"Jodie has been been terrific. He wants to improve and works hard every day at training.

"We want to be a better team in 10 days against Salford. If we start being happy about where we are, that's when we start to drop."

St Helens: McDonnell, Owens, Turner, Dawson, Spedding, Fages, Walsh, Walmsley, Roby, Savelio, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Ashworth, Wilkin.

Replacements: Amor, Tasi, Richards, Knowles.

Catalans Dragons: Gigot, Broughton, Inu, Duport, Richards, Carney, Myler, Taylor, Da Costa, Bousquet, Stewart, Anderson, Baitieri.

Replacements: Casty, Horo, Mounis, Bosc.

Referee: Robert Hicks.