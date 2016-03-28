Super League: Catalans Dragons 41-22 Castleford Tigers

Todd Carney scored a try in each half in Catalans' win over Castleford

Catalans (22) 41 Tries: Broughton, Anderson, Carney 2, Escare 2, Aiton Goals: Bosc 6 Drop-goal: Escare Castleford (16) 22 Tries: Minikin 2, Monaghan 2 Goals: Gale 3

Todd Carney and Morgan Escare both scored two tries as Catalans Dragons comfortably beat Castleford Tigers.

The French side crossed four times to lead 22-16 at the interval, though a first-half double from young centre Greg Minikin kept Castleford in touch.

Joel Monaghan also crossed twice but Catalans ran out comfortable winners.

Jodie Broughton, Louis Anderson and Paul Aiton also touched down for the hosts, who are four points behind Super League leaders Warrington.

Despite their convincing defeat, Castleford could take heart from the form of Minikin, who scored his first two Super League tries the day before his 21st birthday.

Escare's second try was the highlight of Catalans' display, the full-back jinking his way to the line from 30 metres out to help put the result beyond doubt, while he also kicked a late drop-goal.

Catalans Dragons coach Laurent Frayssinous: "That's six points in a row for us now. We're putting in the type of performances that are pushing us towards the top and that is pleasing.

"I thought Thomas Bosc, Morgan Escare and Fouad Yaha all performed well for us.

"The have had to sit out a lot this year so far but they all put their hand up to be included next week and that shows the strength in depth that we have this year."

Castleford Tigers coach Daryl Powell: "We tried to move them around a bit and put some fatigue in their legs which I thought we did pretty well.

"But on the back of that we made some errors on our try line and we weren't effective enough.

"Obviously we're disappointed but the squad we have out here is pretty busted and short of so many players."

Catalans: Escare; Broughton, Gigot, Duport, Yaha; Carney, Bosc; Taylor, Pelissier, Bousquet, Anderson, Stewart, Mounis.

Replacements: Aiton, Casty, Baitieri, Mason.

Castleford: Solomona; Monaghan, Crooks, Minikin, Hitchcox; Hampshire, Gale; Lynch, Milner, Boyle, Webster, McMeeken, Massey.

Replacements: Millington, McShane, Maher, T. Holmes.

Referee: Ben Thaler.