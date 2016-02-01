Leigh Centurions appoint Neil Jukes as their new head coach

Leigh Centurions are unbeaten at home in the Championship since 2014

Leigh Centurions have appointed Neil Jukes as their new head coach following the resignation of Paul Rowley.

Jukes, 39, made 32 appearances for Leigh as a player between 1995 and 1998, and has been an assistant coach at the Championship club since 2009.

Rowley left Centurions on Thursday, 10 days before the start of the new season, citing personal reasons.

"This is not a difficult appointment or one that needed much consideration," Leigh owner Derek Beaumont said.

"It goes without saying that there is a lot of pressure associated with the position, more so this year with the investment in the squad and the clear intention to achieve Super League."

Leigh have won the Championship title in each of the past two years, but missed out on promotion to the Super League last season after winning only one game in the Qualifiers.