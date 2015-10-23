New Zealand beat Leeds Rhinos in warm-up before England series

The Four Nations champions ran in seven tries against a Leeds side,

Leeds Rhinos 16 (6) Tries: Moon (2), Briscoe Goals: Lilley (2) New Zealand 34 (10) Tries: Nightingale, Kahu, Bromwich, Whare, Tuivasa-Sheck (2), Nikorima Goals: Luke, Lolohea (2)

New Zealand warmed up for their three-Test series against England with a 34-16 win against Super League champions Leeds Rhinos at Headingley.

Joel Moon touched down Leeds' opener before the under-strength Kiwis hit back through Jason Nightingale and Jordan Kahu to lead 10-6 at the break.

Moon put Leeds back ahead but the Kiwis pulled away with five late tries.

Jesse Bromwich, Dean Whare, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (2) and Kodi Nikorima crossed, Tom Briscoe reducing the gap.

England prepare for next week's opening Test against the Four Nations champions when they face France in Leigh on Saturday.

England v New Zealand Test series BBC TV coverage: First Test - Sunday 1 Nov, 16:30-19:00 GMT on BBC Two; Second Test - Saturday 7 Nov, 14:00-16:30 GMT on BBC One; Third Test - Saturday 14 Nov, 12:45-15:00 GMT on BBC One.

The Rhinos welcomed their biggest crowd of the year as supporters bid farewell to legendary trio Kevin Sinfield, Jamie Peacock and Kylie Leuluai, who helped the club win the treble in their final season at Headingley.

The 20,158 fans created a party atmosphere and the players responded with an entertaining match played in a competitive manner.

But Leeds ran out of steam as the Kiwis gave the scoreline a flattering complexion in their favour.

As planned, prop Peacock, 37, did not play ahead of his move to become Hull KR's football manager, while 35-year-old half-back Sinfield - who is crossing codes to play for Leeds-based union side Yorkshire Carnegie - was ruled out with a hand injury.

However, prop Leuluai, 37, started as Leeds welcomed back former players Adrian Morley and Ali Lauitiiti for one final game before their retirements.

Leuluai was denied the game's opening try after he was adjudged to have received a forward pass.

And it was not a winning farewell as the Kiwis, who are missing a host of key players on this tour through injury and unavailability, showed they possess strength-in-depth for the first Test in Hull.