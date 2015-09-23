Man of Steel: Cuthbertson, Hardaker & Walmsley nominated

Zak Hardaker, Alex Walmsley and Adam Cuthbertson are all nominated for the first time

Leeds Rhinos prop Adam Cuthbertson, team-mate Zak Hardaker and St Helens prop Alex Walmsley are the nominees for the 2015 Steve Prescott Man of Steel.

Cuthbertson, 30, and 23-year-old full-back Hardaker helped Leeds retain the Challenge Cup as well as book a top-four place in the Super League.

Walmsley, 25, has been a regular for champions St Helens and is in line for an England call-up this autumn.

The winner will be named on 5 October, with the coach and young player prizes.

Wigan pair Joe Burgess and George Williams, both 20, plus Warrington's Ben Currie, 21, are nominated for the Young Player award.

Men of Steel: The last 10 years 2014: Daryl Clark (Castleford) 2013: Danny Brough (Huddersfield) 2012: Sam Tomkins (Wigan) 2011: Rangi Chase (Castleford) 2010: Pat Richards (Wigan) 2009: Brett Hodgson (Huddersfield) 2008: James Graham (St Helens) 2007: James Roby (St Helens) 2006: Paul Wellens (St Helens) 2005: Jamie Lyon (St Helens)

Votes are cast by all Super League players plus a single representative from the broadcast and written media.

Daryl Clark won last season's Man of Steel and Young Player awards while playing for Castleford.

Prescott's name was added to the prize in tribute to his services to the sport and fundraising for the cancer charities that supported him before his death in November 2013.