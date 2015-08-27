Shaun Lunt: Hull KR sign Huddersfield Giants hooker
-
- From the section Rugby League
Hull KR have signed Huddersfield Giants hooker Shaun Lunt on a four-year deal.
Lunt, 28, is currently on loan with the Robins until the end of the season and has helped Chris Chester's side reach Saturday's Challenge Cup final.
"I've had a great time since joining the club earlier this season and I'm delighted to sign a new long-term contract," he told the club website.
"I wanted to get the new contract sorted before the cup final on Saturday and now I can concentrate on the game."
Coach Chester added: "Signing up Shaun to a new contact was one of our main aims for next season and it's been a smooth process dealing with Lunty and his agent.
"It's a real statement of intent from the club to tie down a player of Shaun's calibre on a long-term contract."