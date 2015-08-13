Jamie Jones-Buchanan: Leeds Rhinos prop faces nine months out

Jamie Jones-Buchanan has been restricted to just 10 Super League appearances this season

Leeds Rhinos coach Brian McDermott has confirmed that prop Jamie Jones-Buchanan will be out for nine months following knee surgery.

The 33-year-old was carried off on a stretcher in the Challenge Cup semi-final win over St Helens last month.

Meanwhile, hooker Paul Aiton has played his last game for the club.

The Catalans Dragons-bound hooker suffered a broken arm in the win over Warrington last week and has been ruled out for 16 weeks.