Jamie Jones-Buchanan: Leeds Rhinos prop faces nine months out

Jamie Jones-Buchanan
Jamie Jones-Buchanan has been restricted to just 10 Super League appearances this season

Leeds Rhinos coach Brian McDermott has confirmed that prop Jamie Jones-Buchanan will be out for nine months following knee surgery.

The 33-year-old was carried off on a stretcher in the Challenge Cup semi-final win over St Helens last month.

Meanwhile, hooker Paul Aiton has played his last game for the club.

The Catalans Dragons-bound hooker suffered a broken arm in the win over Warrington last week and has been ruled out for 16 weeks.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Didi Rugby

Didi Rugby

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired