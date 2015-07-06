Andre Savelio: St Helens forward signs two-year deal extension

Andre Savelio made his Super League debut for St Helens against Leeds in March 2014

St Helens forward Andre Savelio has signed a contract extension until 2017.

The 20-year-old is a product of the club's youth academy and has featured in 15 Super League matches in his breakthrough season this year.

He joined the Super League champions aged 14 and the former England Under-18 international has played in a variety of positions in the forward pack.

"I love playing with the group of lads we have at Saints and I am very grateful for the opportunity," he said.