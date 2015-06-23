Ashton Sims: Warrington Wolves must 'walk the walk'

Media playback is not supported on this device Wolves squad meeting 'cleared air'

Australian front-rower Ashton Sims says Warrington Wolves need to start playing to potential after a 'clear the air' team meeting on Monday.

Friday's defeat by Hull KR was a third in four Super League games, culminating with the Wolves slipping to seventh.

Tony Smith's side face Championship high-fliers Leigh next up in Saturday's last eight Challenge Cup tie.

"We've talked the talk, now we need to walk the walk," ex-Newcastle Knights prop told the BBC Super League Show.

"We need to get on that pitch and play the brand of rugby we're capable of.

"Leigh are going great guns this year, we're not going to discount them."

The issue for Warrington has been in part their consistency, having recorded a double against current leaders Leeds but defeats against Hull, Wigan, Castleford and Huddersfield to name four have hampered progress.

"The meeting was something we needed to have," Sims added.

"We aired all our concerns about what we need to be sorted going forward.

"Now we've got a definite focus going forward and it all starts this weekend."