George Williams can be England stand-off option - John Kear

Wigan stand-off George Williams has the potential to make an impact for England if he continues his current form, says Wales coach John Kear.

Williams, 20, has emerged as a regular in Shaun Wane's side in 2015, with three tries in 12 games.

The Wigan-born player's form has helped the Warriors compensate for Blake Green's winter departure to Melbourne.

"George's all the makings of a very gifted stand-off," Kear told the BBC Super League Show.

"Shaun felt he was ready and when you look at his performance he does look he's starting the process of being a very good international rugby league player.

"He's got pace, passing, ability to organise and can kick a ball, offensively he's got everything and he's a big six."

England's stand-off candidates
George Williams (Wigan) 0 caps, 2015 SL: 12 apps, 3 triesMarc Sneyd (Hull FC) 0 caps, 2015 SL: 9 apps, 1 try
Luke Gale (Castleford) 0 caps, England Knights, 2015 SL: 12 apps, 4 triesLiam Sutcliffe (Leeds) 0 caps, 2015 SL: 10 apps. 3 tries
Kevin Brown (Widnes) 3 caps, 2015 SL: 8 apps, 8 triesGareth O'Brien (Warrington) 0 caps, 2015 SL: 9 apps, 1 try.
Gareth Widdop (St George-Illawarra) 11 apps, 3 tries, 2015 NRL: 8 appsRangi Chase (Salford) 8 caps, 2015 SL: 9 apps, 2 tries

England, who take on France in October before the November series with current world number one New Zealand, have utilised National Rugby League-based playmaker Gareth Widdop at six since the retirement of Leeds' Kevin Sinfield.

Williams, who has experience of England duty with the academy side, is one of a number of options for coach Steve McNamara.

Huddersfield pivot Luke Robinson, himself capped for the national team on eight occasions, hopes there is some patience surrounding Williams's development.

"We're a bit quick to judge whether players are up to scratch or not, especially in the half-back position," Robinson said.

"Look at Danny Brough, Luke Gale, Williams' half-back partner Matty Smith who probably had to take a step back - but George has definitely got the potential and the speed."

