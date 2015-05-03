Super League: Warrington Wolves 22-20 Widnes Vikings

Joel Monaghan scored the second of his two tries in the last minute

First Utility Super League Warrington Wolves (14) 22 Tries: Ormsby, Monaghan 2, Clark, Westwood Goal: Ratchford Widnes Vikings (8) 20 Tries: Owens, Flynn, Brown 2 Goals: Owens 2

Warrington beat Widnes in a pulsating local derby, with Wolves captain Joel Monaghan scoring the match-winning try in the final 20 seconds of the game.

Warrington went 14-4 ahead just before half-time with tries from Gene Ormsby, Monaghan and Daryl Clark, with Jack Owens replying at the other end.

But Widnes fought back and went ahead as two Kevin Brown tries added to an earlier effort from Paddy Flynn.

Warrington crossed again through Ben Westwood before Monaghan won it.

The Vikings are still to win away from home in Super League this season and are second from bottom of the table, although they came agonisingly close to rising into the top eight with a win against their local rivals.

Warrington, meanwhile, are up to fourth after Monaghan touched down in the dying seconds from Stefan Ratchford's assist.

Ryan Atkins passed to Ormsby for Warrington's opener, but Owens quickly provided a response with a run from dummy half.

Westwood's grubber kick set up Monaghan's first and Clark's try gave the hosts a 10-point advantage, which was eroded by Widnes either side of half-time.

Flynn crossed in the corner before the interval and Brown scored two solo tries, the second from 60 metres, to put the Vikings in front for the first time.

However, the excellent Westwood gave Warrington hope with a powerful effort before the dramatic conclusion.

Warrington coach Tony Smith:

"What a piece of skill (Joel Monaghan's winning try). It was a really good play to set it up but to pick that up off his toes and then beat a couple to get across the line shows his class.

"He's still a top-notch finisher in the game worldwide. He could easily have fumbled that but to, come up with that under pressure is remarkable.

"If the video referee had been here today, the Brown try would have been disallowed because (Ben) Harrison had hold of him whilst he was stationary on the ground.

"I don't think it was convincing by any means. It was a pretty average game. It was exciting because of the scoreline. We found a way (to win) and we should be happy about that but I don't think Widnes were special. They've been very good recently but I don't they played to their potential either."

Widnes coach Denis Betts:

"I've seen it on the video and it's a try (disallowed effort by Jack Owens). We've seen loads of them this year, we've actually scored a couple of tries ourselves off that play this year on TV when they can go to the video referee.

"It's a tough one to take but then you could go to Kevin Brown's second try and ask if he was tackled.

"They are big turning points in the game."

Warrington Wolves: Ratchford; Monaghan, Bridge, Atkins, Ormsby; Patton, Myler; Hill, Higham, England, Currie, Westwood, Harrison.

Replacements: Clark, Asotasi, Sims, Laithwaite.

Widnes Vikings: Hanbury; Flynn, Marsh, Dean, Owens; Brown, Mellor; O'Carroll, White, Gerrard, Tickle, Galea, Isa.

Replacements: Clarkson, Heremaia, Joseph, Manuokafoa.

Referee: Ben Thaler

Attendance: 10,856