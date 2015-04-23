Widnes Vikings: Teenage star Matt Whitley signs new three-year deal

Matt Whitley has played in Widnes' last three games

Widnes Vikings forward Matt Whitley has signed a new three-year contact with the Super League side.

The 19-year-old second-row made his debut on 10 April in the loss at Hull FC and has featured twice from the bench since for Denis Betts's team.

Whitley began the season on an academy contract but will be full-time on his new deal, which runs until 2018.

"It has been an unreal experience playing for the first team," Whitley told the club's website.

"I'm really excited about the prospect of securing a regular first-team place and working hard in a Vikings shirt."