Todd Carney settled at Catalans Dragons - Mathias Pala

Todd Carney won the Dally M Medal in 2010 for the NRL's best player

France centre Mathias Pala says half-back Todd Carney has settled well at Catalans Dragons following his move to Perpignan from Australia this winter.

The former Cronulla Sharks playmaker, 28, was sacked by the NRL club in June 2014 after he appeared to be photographed committing a lewd act.

His registration was ratified by the Rugby Football League in October.

"He's quiet, he loves to laugh but at the moment he's not trying to be the big attraction," Pala told BBC Sport.

"He does his stuff, and does it well."

Carney, a former Dally M Medal winner for player of the year, has played State of Origin for New South Wales and for his country Australia during his career.

Willie Tonga (right) arrives from Parramatta Eels with 78 career tries in the NRL

He is joined at the Stade Gilbert Brutus by fellow former Kangaroos cap Willie Tonga, following in the footsteps of other Australasian players Stacey Jones, Greg Bird and Steve Menzies.

Having played for Balmain Tigers down under, Pala is able to make the comparison and assess the appeal for southern hemisphere players to come to the Languedoc-Roussillon region.

"We have a good stadium and good weather," said Pala. "I think the Australians, when they sign to be a part of this, it's similar to Australia so they enjoy it."

The third major capture of the post-season was the return of France international prop Remi Casty after a season with NRL side Sydney Roosters.

Casty, 30, helped the Roosters to World Club Challenge success against Wigan, and scored two tries in 11 matches in the 2014 campaign before agreeing to a Catalans return in September 2014.

"I think it was a tough decision for him with one year to go with the Roosters but Catalans said they'd make him the joint-captain, part of the 10 years for the Dragons, and a leader so I think he was motivated to sign," added Pala.

"We were very happy to have him back."