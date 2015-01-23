Jamie Peacock: Leeds Rhinos prop still hurt by final Ashes defeat

Jamie Peacock of Great Britain tackles Luke Ricketson of Australia during the 2003 Ashes

Leeds Rhinos prop Jamie Peacock says he still thinks about Great Britain's 3-0 series loss to Australia in 2003.

Peacock is one of the most decorated players in rugby league having won eight Super Leagues, four World Club Challenges and three Challenge Cups.

At the end of the 2015 season, the 37-year-old will retire with few regrets.

"That 2003 Ashes. To be winning every game with five minutes left, it really sticks with me what an opportunity lost that was," he told BBC Radio Leeds.

The trio of defeats by Australia proved to be the last Ashes series played between the two nations, and extended the Lions' winless run to 33 years.

Since then, Peacock has been on the winning side against Australia in Test matches, winning in the 2004 Tri-series in Wigan and, most notably, helping Brian Noble's touring side to a 23-12 victory in the 2006 Tri-Series in Sydney - the first win against the Kangaroos down under since 1992.

Jamie Peacock's 20 years in rugby league 1996: Signs professional forms with Bradford 2000: Wins Challenge Cup and first of 21 England caps 2001: Wins first of 26 Great Britain caps 2003: Wins Super League Man of Steel award 2005: Joins Leeds having won three Super Leagues, two Challenge Cups and two World Club Challenges 2012: Is awarded an MBE, and retires from international rugby 2014: Announces he will retire at the end of 2015

Domestically, Leeds-born Peacock was part of the Bradford Bulls side that dominated Super League in the early 2000s, and his boyhood team have enjoyed similar supremacy since he switched camps.

His testimonial match is being held between the two sides on 25 January, for whom he has made a combined 278 league appearances.

"I was fortunate to be part of a brilliant Bulls team and remember doing my book in 2008 thinking I'd do another couple of seasons," he explained.

"I wouldn't have believed when I signed at Bradford in 1996, I'd still be playing 20 seasons later."