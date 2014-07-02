Wigan Warriors: Shaun Wane happy with centre options

Shaun Wane led Wigan to a Super League and Challenge Cup double last season

Wigan coach Shaun Wane says he will not be looking to sign another centre despite the departure of Darrell Goulding at the end of the season.

Goulding's move to Hull KR was confirmed on Tuesday.

Wane told BBC Radio Manchester: "I think we've got enough and we won't be going into the market.

"We're not as strong with Darrell gone, but it gives more of a chance to people like Anthony Gelling to cement their place and play regularly."

Goulding, 26, made his debut for Wigan in 2005 and was part of the team that won a league and cup double in 2013.

It's a very harsh club to be at - you need to be at your best all of the time Wigan coach Shaun Wane

But Wigan have several options in his position and recently strengthened further with the signing of Joel Tomkins, who returned to the Warriors in June after a spell playing rugby union for Saracens.

Tomkins, who is yet to feature since crossing codes because of a back problem, is likely to be used in the pack by Wane but can also operate as a centre.

Wane admitted he was disappointed to see Goulding leave, adding: "I've coached him for many years and I admire him greatly.

"He's a realist. We've got Anthony Gelling, Dan Sarginson, Iain Thornley, Jack Hughes and now Joel Tomkins: all of those players can play at centre.

"It's a very harsh club to be at - you need to be at your best all of the time.

"He understood where he was in the pecking order. If Darrell's playing out of his skin, he's always going to be picked, but it's very tough to be at the top of your game all of the time. He thought he would have a better chance at Hull KR."

Tomkins could be sent to play for Wigan's dual-registration club Workington before making his return to Super League, as he continues his recovery from a back injury.

The dual-code England international is still about four weeks away from full fitness.