Super League: London Broncos 6-58 Wigan Warriors

Charnley's hat-trick against London takes his Super League tally to 12 tries in 2014

London Broncos (6) 6

Try: Minns Goal: Drinkwater

Wigan Warriors (22) 58

Tries: Charnley 3, Bateman, Bowen, Gelling, Taylor, Dudson, Burgess 2 Goals: Smith 9

Josh Charnley grabbed a hat-trick as Wigan Warriors scored 10 tries to record an easy win over London Broncos.

The visitors led 22-6 at the break through a Charnley brace and scores from Matty Bowen and John Bateman, with Thomas Minns replying for the Broncos.

Anthony Gelling, Scott Taylor, Gil Dudson and Joe Burgess (2) crossed for Wigan after half-time.

Wigan move up to third in the table while the Broncos have lost all 19 Super League games this season.

The Warriors, who saw off the Broncos 36-14 in the reverse fixture back in April, came into the game on the back of successive defeats and struggled to find their rhythm early on.

Both sides had difficulty coping with the driving rain, with handling errors aplenty.

Wigan took the lead in the 15th minute when Anthony Gelling created space for Charnley to burst over in the corner and their lead was doubled on 22 minutes as Matthew Bowen broke through some weak tackling.

Bateman ran in a third try six minutes later and Charnley got his second just after the half-hour mark.

Super League top try scorers 2014 17 - Tommy Makinson (St Helens), Joel Monaghan (Warrington) 16 - Morgan Escare (Catalan Dragons) 15 - Ryan Hall (Leeds) 13 - Joe Burgess (Wigan), Justin Carney, Michael Shenton (Castleford), Jamie Shaul (Hull) 12 - Josh Charnley (Wigan), Daryl Clark, Luke Dorn (Castleford), Liam Farrell (Wigan), Paddy Flynn (Widnes), Jermaine McGillvary (Huddersfield), Michael Oldfield (Catalan Dragons), Elliott Whitehead (Catalan Dragons) 11 - Kevin Brown (Widnes), Mason Caton-Brown (Salford), Rhys Evans (Warrington), Rhys Hanbury (Widnes), Joe Wardle (Huddersfield)

The Broncos replied out of nothing on 38 minutes, with Minns swooping on the ball and racing home from halfway after Scott Taylor gave away possession.

Wigan extended their lead to 28-6 five minutes after the break when Gelling pounced to score after Iliess Macani floundered dealing with a kick through.

The weather was still causing problems for both sides, but the Warriors continued to run in the scores at regular intervals.

Taylor was the next to cross when he rounded off a searing break from Jack Hughes.

Gil Dudson took Wigan to the 40-point mark when he wriggled over and Charnley's hat-trick duly arrived on 65 minutes when he slid in at the corner flag after more good work from full-back Bowen.

With six minutes remaining Sarginson burst clear to free up Joe Burgess for a clear run to the line and the former London man repeated the feat two minutes later to send in Burgess again as the Broncos defence crumbled.

Wigan Warriors coach Shaun Wane:

"To have scored so many tries in such a short space of time shows you just what a talent Josh is.

"To be honest though, it was his defensive work at the other end of the pitch that probably pleased me most.

"I thought we dominated the middle of the park for the full 80 minutes and went about our business in a very professional manner.

"We are in a really good place at the moment - we are confident and we scored some really good tries. I would have liked to have kept London scoreless, but I am happy with the number of points that we scored."

London Broncos coach Joey Grima:

"As a coach you know you are going to be let down from time to time, but we were unenthused and embarrassed.

"Players do not go out there to deliberately drop balls and play badly.

"I never question the effort of the players, but I really have to question the way we went about the game.

"We were told we would feel the wrath of Wigan today and that proved the case."

London Broncos: Farrar, Macani, Minns, Solomona, O'Callaghan, Cunningham, Drinkwater, Slyney, Moore, Krasniqi, Vea, Foster, Cook.

Replacements: Wicks, Wallace, Griffin, Herold.

Wigan Warriors: Bowen, Charnley, Sarginson, Gelling, Burgess, Smith, Williams, Crosby, S Powell, Dudson, Bateman, L Farrell, Clubb.

Replacements: Taylor, Hughes, Burke, Pettybourne.

Attendance: 2,013