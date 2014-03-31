Iestyn Harris: Salford Red Devils approach Wigan assistant coach

Wales coach Iestyn Harris

Salford Red Devils hope to name Iestyn Harris as assistant to head coach Brian Noble, reports BBC Radio Manchester.

The 37-year-old former Wales cross-code international is currently working alongside Shaun Wane at reigning as well as

Should Harris join Salford, he will be reunited with Noble, after assisting him at Wrexham-based Crusaders in 2010.

He also played under the Yorkshireman for four years at Bradford Bulls.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired