Iestyn Harris: Salford Red Devils approach Wigan assistant coach

Salford Red Devils hope to name Iestyn Harris as assistant to head coach Brian Noble, reports BBC Radio Manchester.

Should Harris join Salford, he will be reunited with Noble, after assisting him at Wrexham-based Crusaders in 2010.

He also played under the Yorkshireman for four years at Bradford Bulls.