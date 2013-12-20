Pita Godinet: Wakefield Trinity Wildcats sign Samoan half-back

Wakefield Trinity Wildcats have signed Samoa international half-back Pita Godinet on a two-year deal.

The 25-year-old, who played in all four of Samoa's World Cup matches, joins from NRL side New Zealand Warriors.

Wildcats boss Richard Agar told the club website: "He is a skilful player and I think he will make a big impact.

"Our first enquiry was rebuffed but I think Pita realised that it would be a tremendous opportunity to play in Super League."