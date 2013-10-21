Hull KR sign Papua New Guinea's Enoch Maki and Francis Paniu

Craven Park

Hull KR have signed Papua New Guinea duo Enoch Maki and Francis Paniu, subject to international clearance.

Prop Maki and second-rower Paniu will join up with the Super League side after the World Cup.

The duo join international colleague Neville Costigan in signing for the Craven Park side.

Maki told the club website: "It will be a lot of hard work but this is a great opportunity for us, we will be learning every day."

