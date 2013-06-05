Bradford Bulls: Tom Olbison signs contract extension

Bradford Bulls forward Tom Olbison has signed a contract extension to tie him to the Super League club until the end of the 2015 season.

The 22-year-old has made 13 appearances for the Odsal side this year, scoring one try.

He told the club website: "I take it as a big compliment, because I wasn't up for renewal and this is a big confidence boost.

"I was more than happy to take it because it gives me added security."