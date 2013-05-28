Luke Walsh: Penrith Panthers star to join St Helens in 2014

St Helens have agreed to sign Penrith Panthers half-back Luke Walsh, who will join on a two-year contract from the start of the 2014 Super League season.

Walsh, 26, has played 107 times in the NRL during spells with Newcastle and the Panthers and could extend his stay at Langtree Park into a third year.

Saints lie eighth in Super League after

Coach Nathan Brown recently told BBC Radio Merseyside that he

And after completing the move for Walsh, who has been linked with Saints for several weeks, Brown told the club website: "Luke is an exciting addition to the squad. He is a good organiser and possesses a great kicking game too.

"We are always looking to improve the team and I'm sure Luke will contribute to that. We are looking forward to having him on board."