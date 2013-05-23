Widnes must keep core group - Clarke
- From the section Rugby League
Captain Jon Clarke tells BBC North West Sport that Widnes should follow the example of clubs such as Wigan and Warrington by keeping a core group of players and creating a stable side.
The veteran hooker recently agreed a new contract and was closely followed by star winger Patrick Ah Van.
Widnes finished bottom of Super League in 2012, but lie four points from a play-off spot ahead of their Magic Weekend meeting with Salford City Reds on Sunday.
