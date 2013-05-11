Cudjoe brace secures Giants win

Huddersfield Giants' Leroy Cudjoe scores two tries to help his side beat Leeds Rhinos 24-8 in the fifth round of the Challenge Cup.

Cudjoe ran almost the length of the pitch for his first try, before crossing from closer distance for his second.

The scores brought his tally to 72 tries in 150 appearances for the club and helped the Giants reach the quarter-finals of the competition.

