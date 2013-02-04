Widnes Vikings: Danny Craven sidelined for three months

Widnes Vikings back Danny Craven will be out of action for three months because of a fractured collarbone.

Craven, who can play at full-back or half-back, and was tipped to be one of the stars of 2013.

High-profile winter arrivals Gareth Hock and Kevin Brown missed the victory at the Twickenham Stoop due to injury.