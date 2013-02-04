Widnes Vikings: Danny Craven sidelined for three months

Danny Craven

Widnes Vikings back Danny Craven will be out of action for three months because of a fractured collarbone.

The 21-year-old was hurt in the opening Super League match at London Broncos on Sunday, which the

Craven, who can play at full-back or half-back, and was tipped to be one of the stars of 2013.

High-profile winter arrivals Gareth Hock and Kevin Brown missed the victory at the Twickenham Stoop due to injury.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60's Swimming
Skieasy - Ski and Snowboard Lessons at Skieasy

Ski and Snowboard Lessons

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired