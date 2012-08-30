Gateshead Thunder end two-and-a-half year wait for win

Rugby League Championship One club Gateshead Thunder have won their first professional match in two-and-a-half years with a 24-22 victory over Workington Town.

Thunder had endured a run of 64 games without a win against professional opposition going back to March 2010.

Tries from Jason Payne, Tom Capper, Brett Waller and Tom Hodgson helped them to victory at the Thunderdome.

Gateshead's last professional scalp was London Skolars on 21 March 2010.

Workington, who have already secured promotion from rugby league's third tier, needed to win the game to keep their title hopes alive.

But Thunder managed to shock their more established visitors and reduce the gap to ninth-placed club South Wales Scorpions to 10 points with one game to play - improving their points difference to -504 in the process.

Gateshead's only other victories since March 2010 came in the Challenge Cup against amateurs Milford Marlins and York Acorn.

Championship One's bottom club welcome play-off chasing Oldham to Gateshead International Stadium on Sunday for their final match of the season.