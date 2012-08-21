Widnes Vikings want to avoid bottom spot - Ben Cross

Widnes prop Ben Cross says the Vikings have a huge desire to avoid finishing bottom of Super League this season.

Denis Betts's side prop up the table but, with two matches remaining, are level on points with both London Broncos and Castleford Tigers.

"We want to win those last two games to fight off the wooden spoon," Cross told BBC Radio Merseyside.

Coach Betts added: "The job's not done yet but we're in control. We've got our destiny in our own hands."

Widnes' remaining fixtures 2 September: Wakefield (a)

Wakefield (a) 9 September: Warrington (h)

The 42-16 home victory against Hull was only their sixth win of the season, their first back in the top flight since 2005.

"What we've done with that performance against Hull is keep ourselves in that fight," continued Betts.

"We wanted to be in a place where we're competing against two or three sides for where we're going to finish in the table.

"With London beating Warrington, we went into the Hull game knowing we could have been further away in that fight than we deserved to be.

"We always knew it was a game we could win because our form's been good at home and we've not been that bad over the last month.

"The big scoreline at Leeds was always going to happen somewhere along the line. The effort from my players was massive."