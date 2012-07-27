Kevin Brown leaves Huddersfield Giants early

Huddersfield Giants stand-off Kevin Brown has agreed to an early termination of his contract after his season was ended by an ankle injury.

The 27-year-old had already agreed a move to Widnes for next season.

He told the club website: "I have enjoyed my time at the Giants and am sorry that I won't be able to finish as I wanted.

"I really hope the boys have a strong end to the year and I look forward to the next chapter in my career."

Brown made 171 appearances for the Giants and scored 51 tries.