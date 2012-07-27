Kevin Brown leaves Huddersfield Giants early

Kevin Brown

Huddersfield Giants stand-off Kevin Brown has agreed to an early termination of his contract after his season was ended by an ankle injury.

The 27-year-old had already agreed a move to Widnes for next season.

He told the club website: "I have enjoyed my time at the Giants and am sorry that I won't be able to finish as I wanted.

"I really hope the boys have a strong end to the year and I look forward to the next chapter in my career."

Brown made 171 appearances for the Giants and scored 51 tries.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired