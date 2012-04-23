Knights assistant Ramsden praises improved Knights

York City Knights assistant-coach Mick Ramsden has said his side "definitely showed signs of improvement" in their 30-16 defeat by Batley.

Despite tries from James Houston, John Davies and Paul King, the Knights are still awaiting their first league win.

"We did a lot better today. We need the things we're training to do to come off in a game to give the lads confidence," Ramsden told BBC Radio York.

The Knights now have a two-week break before their next game at Swinton.

Media playback is not supported on this device Dropped balls cost us - Ramsden

The game's turning point came just before half-time, with the Knights trailing 12-6 but pressing the Batley line.

Despite Knights claims of a knock-on at an interception, Batley winger Gareth Potts was allowed to pick up the ball and race 80 yards for the try to make it 18-6 at the break.

"It certainly looked like the Batley player (Ben Black) knocked the ball forward," Ramsden added.

"We don't need things like that happening to us with all the things that have been going against us lately."

The Knights were forced into several enforced changes, one of which was the selection of try-scorer Davies, who had just returned on dual registration from Castleford.

"We kept a track on him through the game and he was a threat with the ball in hand," Ramsden added.