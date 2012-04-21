Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

York City Knights have signed John Davies and Ben Johnson on dual registration deals from Castleford.

Forward Davies, 21, has previously spent time with York on dual registration and on loan from the Super League club.

Half-back, Johnson, 19, started his career at amateurs York Acorn before joining Castleford.

Davies is available for York's game against Batley while Johnson will be in contention for the trip to Swinton.

Coach Chris Thorman told the club website external-link "Ben is a very evasive runner, a good organiser and possesses a good kicking game and he will be a very welcome addition to the squad.

"It is also nice to see another former York based player at the club.

"Regarding John we know the qualities that he will bring and I am looking forward to working with him again".