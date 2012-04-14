Featherstone 23-16 Castleford

Featherstone (20) 23

Tries: Ropati, Briggs, Hardman, Worthington Goals: Finn 3 Drop Goal: Finn

Castleford (10) 16

Tries: Clark, Griffin, Youngquest Goals: Dixon, Orr

Championship side Featherstone caused a shock in the Challenge Cup with victory over Super League Castleford.

The visitors went ahead through Daryl Clark's try, Featherstone hit back and led with scores from Tangi Ropati and Kyle Briggs.

Tries from Ian Hardman and Greg Worthington put the hosts 14 points clear, before Josh Griffin made it 20-10 at half-time.

Nick Youngquest's try closed the gap but the hosts hung on for a famous win.

Last year's semi-finalists Castleford, who lost to Barrow in the fourth round two years ago, went ahead when Rangi Chase set up Clark to force his way over from dummy-half, with Kirk Dixon adding the extras.

But Featherstone, who conceded 60 points at home to Sheffield Eagles just seven days ago, scored three tries in eight minutes to turn the game on its head.

Castleford's Brett Ferres lost possession on the Rovers 20-metre line and Briggs sent Ropati on an 80-metre sprint.

The visitors were reduced to 12 men when Clark held down Featherstone loose-forward Jon Hepworth and the Championship side took advantage with two tries.

Tom Saxton's weaving run set up Briggs and Hardman took a return pass from Worthington go over for Featherstone's third try.

A fourth try arrived for the hosts on the half-hour mark as Worthington put them 14 points ahead.

Craig Huby, returning from a 12-month injury lay-off, created the space for Clark to set up a try for winger Griffin to reduce the gap to 10 points at half-time.

Youngquest gathered Chase's long pass to squeeze over at the corner to give Castleford hope, but Liam Finn, who had earlier kicked three goals for Featherstone, added a drop-goal to start the celebrations for the Championship side.

LINE-UPS

Featherstone: Hardman, Saxton, Smeaton, Worthington, Ropati, Briggs, Finn, Dickens, Kaye, Lockwood, Dale, Spears, Hepworth.

Replacements: Kain, Haley, Grayshon, Maloney.

Castleford: Owen, Youngquest, Ferres, Dixon, Griffin, Chase, Orr, Massey, Clark, Walker, Snitch, Holmes, Emmitt.

Replacements: Huby, Jones, Millington, McGoldrick.

Att: 4,165.

Referee: Ben Thaler (Wakefield).