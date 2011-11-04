Action from Darren Lockyer's glittering career
- From the section Rugby League
Australian rugby league captain Darren Lockyer will retire at the end of this year's Four Nations tour, but before that the Kangeroos skipper will lead his team out at Wembley to take on England on Saturday.
The Brisbane Broncos half-back has won just about everything there is to win in the domestic and international game, the only trophy to elude him being the World Club Championship.
The 34-year-old has broken scoring and appearance records at every level. BBC Sport looks back at his career.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired