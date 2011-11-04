Australian rugby league captain Darren Lockyer will retire at the end of this year's Four Nations tour, but before that the Kangeroos skipper will lead his team out at Wembley to take on England on Saturday.

The Brisbane Broncos half-back has won just about everything there is to win in the domestic and international game, the only trophy to elude him being the World Club Championship.

The 34-year-old has broken scoring and appearance records at every level. BBC Sport looks back at his career.

Available to UK users only.