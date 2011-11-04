Action from Darren Lockyer's glittering career

Australian rugby league captain Darren Lockyer will retire at the end of this year's Four Nations tour, but before that the Kangeroos skipper will lead his team out at Wembley to take on England on Saturday.

The Brisbane Broncos half-back has won just about everything there is to win in the domestic and international game, the only trophy to elude him being the World Club Championship.

The 34-year-old has broken scoring and appearance records at every level. BBC Sport looks back at his career.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

'What a celebration!' Fan takes brilliant crowd catch

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Highlights: England beat South Korea to reach quarter-finals

  • From the section Hockey
Video

Watch: Donald's 'horror fielding' gifts Surrey last-ball boundary

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Back on the bike for 'busy' Storey

Video

Thunder earn thrilling win over Stars

Video

Rashid criticism slightly unfair - Root

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Thomas' private jets and famous fans

  • From the section Cycling
Video

Messi has a kickabout with his dog

  • From the section News
Video

I've lived a fairytale life - Clark

Video

The tech helping drive the Tour de France

  • From the section News
Video

Esports at the Olympics - could it happen?

Video

Jade Jones aims to be the 'greatest'

  • From the section Wales

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired