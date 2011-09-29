Ireland second-rower Lee Doran re-signs for Whitehaven

Doran featured for Ireland at the 2008 Rugby League World Cup

Whitehaven 2010 second row Lee Doran has signed a one-year extension to his deal at the Recreation Ground.

The 30-year-old made 20 appearances in all competitions for Haven in 2011, scoring five tries, and was named in the 2011 Championship One Dream Team.

Prior to his switch to West Cumbria in March, Doran played at the 2008 World Cup with Ireland and was also picked for the 2010 Championship All-Stars.

Wigan-born Doran lists Oldham, Rochdale and Leigh as former clubs.