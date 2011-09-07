Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Blaymire had been at Wakefield for five years

Wakefield Trinity Wildcats full-back Matthew Blaymire has announced that he will retire at the end of the season.

The 29-year-old has endured a persistent knee injury and, on the advice of doctors, has decided to quit.

Blaymire started at Wakefield's academy and joined York City Knights in 2003 before returning to the Wildcats three years later.

"I'm sad to be leaving, and it is something I wasn't hoping to do at such a young age," he said.

"I will look back on many fond memories at Wakefield, having made some life long friends and worked with some great people.

"I would like to thank the Wildcats for my time here and I wish them every success for next season and beyond."