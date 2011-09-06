Clarke joined Warrington in 2001

Warrington's long-serving hooker Jon Clarke will leave the club at the end of the season to play for neighbours Widnes on their Super League return.

The former Wigan and London Broncos player, 32, has signed a two-year deal.

"I've had 10 fantastic years at Warrington but the time has now come for... the next chapter," said Clarke.

"Despite being in Super League before, this time it feels like an entirely new venture - and in many ways it's a blank canvas for both the club and myself."

Clarke, who played for Great Britain in 2007, has made 260 appearances for the Wolves and scored 62 tries, the latest of them in Sunday's 39-12 win over Wigan.

He added: "I'll be doing my utmost to make sure that I can go out on a high and finish my time there [at Warrington] on the right note."

Widnes coach Denis Betts, who played with Clarke at Wigan, said he has always pushed himself hard throughout his career.

"Alongside his on-field attributes, Jon is a great clubman - and whichever club he's been at over the years, at each and every one of them he's added to their environment," he said. "The overall quality of the man himself makes him a very valuable asset to our squad.

"I'm really looking forward to working with him once again and see his signing as a massive coup for the club."

Warrington coach Tony Smith said: "We wish Jon well for the future and would like to thank him for the commitment he has given to the club for so many years."