Ian Millward named as next Castleford Tigers coach

Millward won two Grand Finals and two Challenge Cups while in charge of Saints

Castleford have named Leigh Centurions' Ian Millward as their new head coach on a three-year deal.

The 51-year-old has been in charge of the Centurions since the 2010 season, and led them to Northern Rail Cup success in 2011.

Australian Millward, who has previously coached St Helens and Wigan, will succeed Terry Matterson, who is leaving at the end of the season.

He last coached in Super League with Wigan before being sacked in 2006.

"We have been very impressed with Ian and his approach to the task and challenge of taking the Tigers to the next level," said Castleford chief executive Richard Wright.

Wright impressed by Millward's record

"His CV speaks volumes. He is constantly monitoring new developments and techniques in both the English and Australian games and has ideal contacts in terms of sports science which is becoming increasingly important.

Leigh acting chairman Keith Freer added: "Ian is ready for a new challenge. We will miss his drive, commitment, humour, charm and decency.

"We are in the process of developing many new projects and Ian has been involved with and supportive of all of them and will continue to support all these new initiatives.

"We have had preliminary discussions with Castleford with regards forming a partnership involving the dual registration of young Tigers starlets gaining first team experience with Leigh."

Earlier this year the coach denied links with a move to Salford.

He has also coached in the Australian NRL with North Queensland and Canberra.

Wollongong-born Millward's most successful spell came with St Helens, with two Grand Final successes in 2000 and 2002 in Super League.

Saints also won the Challenge Cup twice under the Australian's tutelage in 2001 and 2004.