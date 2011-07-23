Hard work secret to Wigan win - Maguire
Wigan coach Michael Maguire is delighted after his side's 44-24 win against Warrington in the Challenge Cup and says the victory was down to hard work and preparation in the build-up to the match.
Maguire also praises the quality of Wigan's start to the game which saw them score 22 unanswered points before Warrington staged a remarkable fightback in an entertaining game at Halliwell Jones stadium.
