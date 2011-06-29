Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Chris Flannery has run in four tries in 12 appearances for Saints this season

St Helens forward Chris Flannery wants to stay and sign a new deal with Saints.

The Australian, 31, who joined from Sydney Roosters in 2007, is out of contract at the end of this season.

Flannery told BBC Radio Merseyside: "As I see it at the moment, I want to stay here at Saints.

"With the new stadium and a couple of new players on the horizon, it's going to be a big year here next year, so I definitely want to be a part of that."

St Helens, who are fourth in Super League, entertain eighth-placed Hull at the Stobart Stadium on Friday night.

Flannery is urging his team to play with the same intensity they showed in last Friday's 35-28 defeat by Warrington until the end of the season.

"Hull have a big pack and they've some good young outside backs," he continued.

"We know that this is going to be a tough game. It's up to us forwards to match it with their big guys, get off our line and get in their faces.

"If we can bring the intensity we brought to the Warrington game against that type of pack and carry on like that for the rest of the season, we'll be pretty high up the table."