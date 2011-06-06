Two-year RFL ban for former Barrow prop Brett McDermott

Brett McDermott
McDermott retired being charged by the RFL in April

Brett McDermott has received a two-year suspension after he was found guilty of breaching Rugby Football League anti-doping regulations.

McDermott retired in April after he was charged by the RFL while still a player with Championship side Barrow.

Tests showed the 32-year-old prop provided a sample containing the Drostanolone and 19-Norandrosterone, both prohibited anabolic substances.

The ban commenced from March 24, 2011, the date of the provisional suspension.

During a 17-year-career, the Ireland international also represented Cumbrian neighbours Workington and Whitehaven.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60's Swimming
Skieasy - Ski and Snowboard Lessons at Skieasy

Ski and Snowboard Lessons

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired