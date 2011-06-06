Two-year RFL ban for former Barrow prop Brett McDermott

From the section

McDermott retired being charged by the RFL in April

Brett McDermott has received a two-year suspension after he was found guilty of breaching Rugby Football League anti-doping regulations.

McDermott retired in April after he was charged by the RFL while still a player with Championship side Barrow.

Tests showed the 32-year-old prop provided a sample containing the Drostanolone and 19-Norandrosterone, both prohibited anabolic substances.

The ban commenced from March 24, 2011, the date of the provisional suspension.

During a 17-year-career, the Ireland international also represented Cumbrian neighbours Workington and Whitehaven.