Hull KR opt to cut ties with controversial Willie Mason

Mason's ill-fated spell at Craven Park is now over

Hull KR have released controversial signing Willie Mason just six months into his three-year contract.

The Australia international, 31, who signed a two-year deal with an additional 12-month option, made just six appearances for Rovers.

He has been in dispute with the club since it was revealed he travelled to France to meet officials of Toulon rugby union club last month.

"Willie Mason has left with immediate effect," said a club statement.

"Hull KR will be making no further comment at this time."

Mason's trip to Toulon was made after just five appearances for Rovers in Super League and without his employers' knowledge or permission.

Rovers are also investigating claims Mason may have met Toulon officials even before he arrived in the UK to link up with his new club.

Rovers recently stopped Mason's pay, citing a breach of contract by discussing a potential move, and the player has not been seen at Craven Park since handing in a transfer request.

Having being de-registered by the club last month to make way for the re-signing of Australian scrum-half Michael Dobson, he had been training alone in the club gym.

The forward arrived at the club in March in a blaze of publicity and made an immediate impact with a man-of-the-match display in Rovers' 40-22 win over Crusaders, but his form quickly deserted him.

Big-spending Toulon are thought to have offered Mason a deal which would see him almost quadruple his wages, to around £395,000 a year.

Rovers hope to recover the majority of the wages they have paid to the player so far, possibly through compensation from Toulon should he sign for them.