Man Utd close in on Porto's teenage defender DalotFootball
Huddersfield v Catalans (Thurs)
Team news as Huddersfield host Catalans in Thursday's Challenge Cup quarter-final at John Smith's Stadium (19:35 BST).
Team news as Huddersfield host Catalans in Thursday's Challenge Cup quarter-final at John Smith's Stadium (19:35 BST).
Jodie Broughton scores his eighth try in four games to help Catalans overcome stuttering Super League champions Leeds.
Hull KR shock second-placed Wigan to move off the bottom of the Super League table.
Catalans sign ex-Parramatta back-rower Kenny Edwards who faces a charge of driving on a suspended licence in Australia.
Ex-Great Britain coach Mal Reilly gives his thoughts on the state of rugby league while the podcast joins up with the England Knights squad at their latest get-together.
The Rugby Football League’s Ralph Rimmer suggests New York as a possible venue for Magic Weekend next year.
Tue 29 May, 20:30 BST, BBC Radio 5 live
Challenge Cup quarter final, Thu 31 May, 19:35 BST, BBC Radio Leeds
Run by the BBC and partners
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired
Analysis and opinion from the BBC's rugby league correspondent.
Get latest scores and headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.
Enjoy the best debate, analysis and interviews with BBC 5 live and World Service plus our rugby commentary listings.
How to get into rugby league - a crowd-pleasing, physically demanding game with few stoppages and plenty of pace.