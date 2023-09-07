Last updated on .From the section Rowing

Daire Lynch and Philip Doyle finished fourth at the European Championships in May

Banbridge's Philip Doyle has become the fifth rower from Northern Ireland to qualify a boat for the Paris Olympics next summer.

Doyle and Clonmel man Daire Lynch took second in the men's double sculls semi-final at the World Championships in Belgrade to reach Sunday's final and secure their Olympic spot.

Doyle joins Irish team-mates Nathan Timoney and Ross Corrigan and Great Britain's Hannah Scott and Rebecca Shorten who qualified their boats for Paris on Thursday.

It's the fifth boat qualified for Ireland after Alison Bergin and Zoe Hyde also booked their ticket to Paris by also finishing second in their semi-final.