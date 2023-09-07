Last updated on .From the section Rowing

Ireland's Ross Corrigan and Nathan Timoney needed a top-three finish in their Belgrade semi-final to reach the World Championships final and secure Ireland's Olympic berth in the class

Fermanagh duo Nathan Timoney and Ross Corrigan reached the men's pair final at the World Championships to book Ireland's Olympic berth in the class.

The duo finished second in their semi-final in Belgrade on Thursday to reach the World decider.

Belfast's Rebecca Shorten and Coleraine's Hannah Scott will be expected to help Great Britain boats book Olympic spots later on Thursday.

Shorten goes in the women's four with Scott in the women's quad semi-finals.

As was the case in the men's pair semi-finals, top-three finishes in the women's four and women's quad will secure final spots in addition to clinching Paris berths for the British boats.