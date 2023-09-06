Last updated on .From the section Rowing

World Rowing Championships 2023 Dates : 3-10 September Hosts: Belgrade, Serbia Coverage: Watch live coverage on the finals on 9-10 September on BBC Two, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

The World Rowing Championships are under way in Belgrade, Serbia and the BBC be showing live coverage of Saturday and Sunday's finals.

Great Britain will seek to qualify as many boats as possible for next year's Olympic and Paralympic games.

The team topped the medal table at last year's world championships and have won the overall World Cup trophy this year.

The men's team will bid to defend their four and eight titles, and the women the four and lightweight double sculls.

There are world titles up for grabs in six lightweight boats, as well as a number of Para-rowing boat classes.

The regatta is taking place on the Ada Ciganlija course on the Sava Lake in the heart of Belgrade.

Coverage details

All times BST. Coverage times are subject to late changes.

Saturday, 9 September

12:00-14:45, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app - Live coverage

13:00-14:45, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app - Live coverage

Sunday, 10 September

12:00-14:30, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app - Live coverage

16:00-17:00, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app - Highlights