Rebecca Edwards' gold triumph as part of the Great Britain women's eight was one of four medals achieved by Northern Ireland rowers at the final World Cup regatta in Lucerne.

Hannah Scott took silver for Britain in the women's quad sculls with Rebecca Shorten earning bronze for GB in the women's four.

Banbridge man Philip Doyle secured a bronze medal for Ireland.

Doyle and Daire Lynch secured third place in the men's double sculls.

County Fermanagh duo Nathan Timoney and Ross Corrigan, in their senior debut for Ireland in the men's pair, were sixth in the final.

With the World Cup season over, attention will now turn to the World Championships in Belgrade at the beginning of September which doubles up as the main qualification route for the Paris Olympics.

Edwards moves from pair to eight boat

Aughnacloy's Edwards was recently awarded the BEM in the King's Birthday Honours List and was originally to take part in the women's pair in Lucerne.

However, a last-minute injury saw Edwards move into the eight and she helped the Great Britain boat row through Australia and then hold off the challenge of Olympic champions Canada to win a famous victory.

It has been a challenging season for Edwards who has been a spare at previous regattas but along with Shorten and Scott, she was a winner at the Henley Royal Regatta last week and the Tokyo Olympian will now hope to retain her place in the boat for the World Championships.

Coleraine's Hannah Scott and the Great Britain women's quad sculls produced an outstanding sprint in the last 500m to move from fourth place and claim a silver medal behind the Netherlands.

Scott, Georgie Brayshaw, Lucy Glover and Lauren Henry rowed past Switzerland and the Olympic and World Champions China and had the race fifty more metres to run they'd have snatched the gold with the Dutch holding on by just 0.86 of a second.

"We had a last-minute substitution in the boat this week so for us to come away with a medal and beat the Chinese is a really good stepping stone and we are happy as a crew," said Scott.

Belfast's Shorten stroked the Great Britain women's four to a bronze medal behind Romania and Olympic gold medal winners Australia but once again the world champions were slightly off the pace.

There will be a lot of work to do between now and the World Championships, with the absent US crew, who have also beaten Great Britain this season, to come into the reckoning.

Banbridge man Doyle and Clonmel's Lynch out-sprinted Romania in the final 500m to take third place in the men's double sculls behind the Netherlands and Croatia.

Doyle, who is fully committed to the Paris Olympics after taking time out after the Tokyo Games to concentrate on his medical career, is showing his best form since winning a world silver medal in 2019.

Fermanagh duo Corrigan and Timoney were no respecters of reputation in a stacked men's pair final that included the World champions Romania, European champions Switzerland and the last World Cup winners Great Britain.

The Irishmen led after 500m before fading to sixth place as the GB pair of Ollie Wynne-Griffith and Tom George edged Romania on the line to take the victory.

However, it was an incredible senior debut in the event for Corrigan and Timoney, who have raced together since their early days on Lough Erne, although Corrigan hadn't raced in a pair since the European Junior Championships in 2017 and Timoney a year later.

They will hope that reaching this 'A' Final against such esteemed opposition will be enough to earn them their places at the World Championships when Olympic places will be on the line.