Kennedy (left) won European gold in 2022 three months after her cancer diagnosis

European Rowing Championships Venue: Bled, Slovenia Date: 25-28 May Coverage: Watch Saturday and Sunday's finals on demand via BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website

Coxswain Erin Kennedy shed tears on the podium after helping Britain's PR3 mixed coxed four win gold at the European Championships - a year after she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Kennedy, 30, was given the all-clear in March after undergoing 17 rounds of chemotherapy and a double mastectomy.

She helped her crew defend their title with a commanding victory in Slovenia.

"It's been overwhelming and emotional - I really didn't know if I would make it back," said Kennedy.

"So to be here is a massive win, but to then go and actually win is just sort of the cherry on top really."

The crew of Francesca Allen, Giedre Rakauskaite, Morgan Fice-Noyes and Edward Fuller finished almost five seconds ahead of silver medallists Germany.

Britain won five medals on Saturday in the opening day of finals on Lake Bled and went on to claim another five on Sunday, including golds for the men's four and PR2 mixed double sculls.

There were also silver medals for the women's eight and men's pair of Oliver Wynne-Griffith and Thomas George, who finished just one tenth of a second behind Switzerland in a thrilling finish.